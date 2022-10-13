Bengaluru, Oct 13

Enterprise application software provider SAP will work with DeHaat, the full-stack agri-tech organisation, to improve the social, economic, and environmental sustainability of Indian agriculture and aid the growth of local micro-entrepreneurs.

DeHaat provides farmers tech enabled solutions throughout the crop lifecycle. The AI-enabled technologies aim to improve supply chain and production efficiency in the farm sector.

DeHaat will use a single integrated cloud platform - RISE With SAP - to transform and optimise reporting, business, and finance operations, improve data security, and meet globally accepted audit and compliance requirements.

Shashank Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of the agri-tech company said, “DeHaat has always been ahead of the curve in adopting digital solutions to better serve our stakeholders. Our partnership with SAP to lead the business transformation journey is another step in this direction. We will be able to redesign our supply chain through strategic data forecasting thanks to the SAP S4/HANA cloud platform rollout, and as a result, provide greater value to our partners.”

At present the company offers services to 1.3 million farmers across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, with plans to expand its service network to five million farmers by 2024.

“India is traditionally an agrarian economy and the second largest gross agricultural producer in the world. By various industry estimates, India loses around 20 per cent of agricultural output due to its fragmented logistics and complex supply chain process,” said Sanket Deodhar, VP- Unicorns & Digital Natives, SAP India.

“Agricultural innovations such as cloud technology and AI-enabled insights can take the guesswork out of farming practices and processes, with improved efficacies and operational agility. We are excited to work with DeHaat to revolutionise India’s farming supply chain and aid production efficiency through data-driven innovation,” he added.

