Dip in turmeric arrivals

Turmeric arrivals were subdued on Monday. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Salesyard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,756-6,888 a quintal and root variety at ₹5,699-6,258.

Of the 754 bags of turmeric arrived, only 436 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,690-6,714 and root variety at ₹5,359-6,259. Of the 412 bags that arrived, 309 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,619-6,389 and the root variety at ₹5,555-6,300.

All the 151 bags of turmeric placed for sale were sold.

