Domestic rubber ended in a weak note

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The domestic rubber futures ended in a weak note on Tuesday. The most active June delivery was down 0.28 per cent from Monday’s settlement price to close at ₹171.13 per kg with a volume of 41 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
The natural rubber contract for the September delivery was down 200 Yuan (₹2278.68) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,045 Yuan (₹148,626.90) a tonne with a volume of 608,486 lots in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Rising global inflation is likely to keep speculative traders away from the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) because they anticipate possible policy intervention by China to tame the inflation, said the Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries. (ANRPC).
Speculative traders may be taking cautious steps in the short-term in anticipation of higher policy interest rates and borrowing cost. The policy announced by China to clampdown unhealthy speculation and abnormal increases in commodity prices can discourage speculative traders from commodities.
RSS 3 (spot) weakened to ₹162.63 (163.42 ) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 declined to ₹120.61 (122.84) and Latex to ₹106.50 (107.99 ) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The November futures was up 0.80 per cent to close at 240.0 Yen (₹159.82) per kg from previous day’s settlement price with a volume of 258 lots on the Osaka Exchange, Japan.
Spot rubber prices will be available only on Monday and Friday as Kerala continues to remain under the lockdown till 16 May to obviate the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases in the State.
Meanwhile, the Rubber Board is organising an online training programme in manuring of rubber on 16 June 2021 from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The Medium of instruction will be Malayalam. For further details, contact on phone: 0481-2353127 or WhatsApp 7994650941.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...