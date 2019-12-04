Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 04-12-2019 03:17:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Karimganj(ASM)72.50262.5335.001500015000-
BetalLeaves
Shillong(Meh)15.00NC692.001900020000-
Dadengiri(Meh)0.55-21.434.101250011000-
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.80-49.09817.208600870013.16
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)5.0011.11245.004640465014.29
Published on December 04, 2019
