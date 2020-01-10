Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.80-14.7136.409600970016.36
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)4.5012.534.00452045305.48
Published on January 10, 2020
