Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:20:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)14.007.69546.00165001650022.22
Siddapur(Kar)8.00-72.41192.002496924299-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC8.00310003000055.00
Kanjangadu(Ker)0.80-2024.20310003000044.19
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.30-87.15929.20101251012516.38
Mahua
Lalitpur(UP)14.00-3.45209.0031503050-21.64
Udaipura(Raj)4.00-91.491582.2018001800-
Published on July 21, 2020
