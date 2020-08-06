Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 06-08-2020 03:48:32 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Channagiri(Kar)211.007.651722.0037040377157.23
Mangalore(Kar)11.0012082.002600026000-
Taliparamba(Ker)1.5015.3830.40295002850049.37
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)9.4013.251047.00109751090023.31

Published on August 06, 2020
