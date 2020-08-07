Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 07-08-2020 05:43:18 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Shillong(Meh)20.0042.86720.001650017000-2.94
Isabgul(Psyllium)
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.0017.021069.00112551097526.46
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)3.00-57.75140.40104389650-
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.69-1.3810040-10.03

Published on August 07, 2020
