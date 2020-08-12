Drug and Narcotics Prices

as on : 12-08-2020 06:30:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Arecanut(Betelnut/Supari)
Mangalore(Kar)255.002218.18592.002600026000-
Puttur(Kar)72.00-73.43686.001425014250-
Belthangdi(Kar)71.00-142.0019500--
Madikeri(Kar)40.00471.43102.002995830853-
Kumta(Kar)34.00-68.0026519--
Sulya(Kar)31.00-62.0018000--
Shillong(Meh)23.004.55850.001600016000-5.88
Shimoga(Kar)16.00-32.0038839--
Shikaripura(Kar)14.0025036.003562335307-
Bantwala(Kar)11.00-22.0016500--
Karkala(Kar)10.00-20.0019290--
Siddapur(Kar)10.00NC294.002649926809-
Kundapura(Kar)7.00-14.0035000--
Kasargod(Ker)0.80NC3.203000026500-

Published on August 12, 2020
