Dry Fruits Prices

as on : 07-01-2020 04:22:01 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Cashewnuts
Mumbai(Mah)70.00-140.00100000--9.09
Kumta(Kar)39.00-78.0011890--
Mangalore(Kar)8.00-16.009000--
DryGrapes
Bangalore(Kar)1.00-16.0021000--
Published on January 07, 2020
