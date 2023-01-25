Sunpure, part of the MK Agrotech Group, announced its foray into the branded spice market with the launch of Sunpure Red Chilli powder, turmeric powder and coriander powder. Going forward, the company will unveil its blended spice mixes and product categories such as grains, pulses, and dry fruits, among other food products.

For 2023, MK Agrotech is targeting a top-line revenue of ₹150 crore from the food category (exclusive of the earnings from its edible oil products) in FY24, said the company in a release. MK Agrotech has an annual turnover of around ₹2,700 crore.

The newly launched Sunpure spices will be available across retail stores in Mysore starting this month, followed by other key markets in the coming months.

“This year, we are set to widen our reach in the food industry. Our aspiration is to cater to the needs of every Indian kitchen in the most sustainable way,” said Gokaran Singh Pawar, National Sales Head, MK Agrotech.

Sunpure has a presence in several states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Goa, and Kerala. It offers products such as sunflower oil, filtered groundnut oil, rice bran health, palmpure, sugar, and sharbati atta.