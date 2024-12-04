FarmERP has announced an upgrade to its SaaS-based ERP platform. The company has introduced three features -- the ‘AI-based Smart Search’, the ‘Governance Dashboard’, and an enhanced full-fledged ‘Finance Management Module’ -- to the platform.

A media statement said these features are designed to elevate productivity, streamline operations, and increase profitability for mid to large-sized farmers and agribusinesses.

The new ‘Governance Dashboard’ serves as a central hub, consolidating real-time data from all participating farms and contract farmers. This dashboard provides actionable insights to optimise operations across multiple locations, allowing businesses to make data-driven decisions more efficiently.

Rise in productivity, cut in waste

It said the ‘AI-based Smart Search’ transforms data retrieval, enabling users to access critical information swiftly and accurately. Leveraging machine learning, the feature not only accelerates data processing but also ensures more precise, relevant results, improving operational efficiency.

The upgraded ‘Finance Management Module’ simplifies accounting processes, facilitates seamless financial transactions, and provides comprehensive reporting, empowering agribusinesses to make better financial decisions, it said.

With potential outcomes such as a 25 per cent increase in productivity, a 15 per cent reduction in waste, and a 40 per cent improvement in task completion time, these advancements enable agribusinesses to achieve greater sustainability and efficiency, the statement said.

Quoting Sanjay Borkar, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of FarmERP, the statement said, “The launch of our AI-driven features marks a significant shift in agricultural operations management. These tools, combined with our FarmGyan climate smart advisory service, offer actionable insights that enhance sustainability and operational efficiency. Our integrated approach is designed to fuel the long-term growth of the sector and contribute to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.”