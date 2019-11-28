Fibre Crops Prices

as on : 28-11-2019 03:43:59 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Lint
Pratapgarh(UP)30.00-60.00725--
Udaipura(Raj)10.40-20.8013400--
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005010.0033507650-
Pune(Mah)3.00-6.002200--
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70-1.401600--
Published on November 28, 2019
