FICCI to hold virtual agriculture summit on Nov 17-18

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organising a virtual agriculture summit and awards event on November 17 and 18.
The summit ‘Envisioning Smart & Sustainable Agriculture’ aims to bring all key stakeholders and policymakers on a common platform to ideate an implementable strategy for smart and sustainable agriculture.
“The overall objective of the initiative is to discuss and recommend workable pathways for promotion and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices on a large scale and to generate awareness on the already available solutions for smart and sustainable agriculture,” FICCI officials said.
Also read: COP26: The big polluting rich world cop out, yet again
The plenary sessions will focus on issues such as strengthening agri-inputs for sustainably increasing productivity and farm incomes, post-harvest interventions for sustainable supply chain, impactful partnerships for climate-resilient agriculture and partnerships with BRICS for sustainable agriculture development.
A knowledge report on ‘India Beyond 75: Envisioning smart and sustainable agriculture’ is being released during the event. Also, the ‘FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Awards’ ceremony and a ‘Special Session with Government’ is planned for November 18.
The summit will be attended by CEOs and business heads of the agri and food industry, policymakers, multilateral and bilateral institutions, NGOs, academicians, researchers, embassies, financial institutions, development organisations etc.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...