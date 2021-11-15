FICCI to hold virtual agriculture summit on Nov 17-18

The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is organising a virtual agriculture summit and awards event on November 17 and 18.

The summit ‘Envisioning Smart & Sustainable Agriculture’ aims to bring all key stakeholders and policymakers on a common platform to ideate an implementable strategy for smart and sustainable agriculture.

“The overall objective of the initiative is to discuss and recommend workable pathways for promotion and adoption of sustainable agricultural practices on a large scale and to generate awareness on the already available solutions for smart and sustainable agriculture,” FICCI officials said.

The plenary sessions will focus on issues such as strengthening agri-inputs for sustainably increasing productivity and farm incomes, post-harvest interventions for sustainable supply chain, impactful partnerships for climate-resilient agriculture and partnerships with BRICS for sustainable agriculture development.

A knowledge report on ‘India Beyond 75: Envisioning smart and sustainable agriculture’ is being released during the event. Also, the ‘FICCI Sustainable Agriculture Awards’ ceremony and a ‘Special Session with Government’ is planned for November 18.

The summit will be attended by CEOs and business heads of the agri and food industry, policymakers, multilateral and bilateral institutions, NGOs, academicians, researchers, embassies, financial institutions, development organisations etc.