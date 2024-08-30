FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, has launched three crop protection solutions in India.

Ronaldo Pereira, President of the FMC Corporation, Pramod Thota, President of the FMC Asia Pacific region, and Ravi Annavarapu, President of FMC India, were present at a launch event for Velzo fungicide, Vayobel herbicide and Ambriva herbicide on Friday.

A media statement said Velzo fungicide, a specialty fungicide designed to combat oomycete diseases in grapes, tomatoes, and potatoes, will help grapes farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka address the challenge of downy mildew. It will also help control late blight for potato and tomato farmers across the country.

Vayobel herbicide, a pre-emergent and broad-spectrum weed control solution for transplanted rice farmers, will help to establish a robust crop foundation, it said.

Novel mode of action

Ambriva herbicide, powered by Isoflex active, features a novel mode of action to tackle the issue of resistant phalaris minor weeds, giving wheat farmers in the Indo-Gangetic plains a new tool for resistance management, it said.

Quoting Ravi Annavarapu, the statement said FMC’s focus remains on investing in innovative, science-based solutions that not only enhance crop productivity and resilience but also support sustainable farming practices.

“Providing Indian farmers with these latest advancements in crop care emphasizes our commitment to empowering them with solutions tailored to their regional needs. We look forward to launching additional innovative products in the near future,” Annavarapu said.

