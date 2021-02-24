Foodgrains output to touch record 303 million tonnes

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Riding high on bumper rice and wheat output, India’s foodgrains production in 2020-21 is slated to touch a record 303.34 mt — up from the 297.5 mt produced in 2019-20, according to second advance estimates of crop production.
The latest production estimates were announced by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event organised to mark the second anniversary of the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Manti Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme here.
During the year, rice production is expected to be 120.32 mt (118.87 mt), while wheat output is estimated to be 109.24 mt (107.86 mt). The production of maize is also expected to be a record one at 30.16 mt.
Total oilseed production during 2020-21 is estimated at 37.31 mt, which is 4.09 mt more than the production of 33.22 mt during 2019-20. The higher oilseed output is on account of higher yields expected in all three major oilseed crops – groundnut, mustard and soyabean.
Pulses production, too, is slated to get a slight boost to 24.42 mt, nearly 1.4 mt more than the previous year, mainly because of a record gram production which is expected to be around 11.62 mt.
Aided by a record maize production, total output of coarse cereals in 2020-21 is expected to go up to 49.36 mt, which is nearly 1.6 mt more than that in the previous year.
Cotton production is estimated at 36.54 million bales (of 170 kg each), which is nearly half a million bales more than last year.
Similarly, sugarcane output is expected to be around 397.66 mt, which is substantially higher than the previous year’s 370.5 mt.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
A toast to a traditional drip irrigation system still going strong in the Northeast
Raza Mir’s ‘Murder at the Mushaira’ works well as a historical novel that captures the sunset years of the ...
If you see garbage lying on the streets, remove it, says a dedicated plogger on a clean-up drive
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...