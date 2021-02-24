Foodgrains output to touch record 303 million tonnes

Riding high on bumper rice and wheat output, India’s foodgrains production in 2020-21 is slated to touch a record 303.34 mt — up from the 297.5 mt produced in 2019-20, according to second advance estimates of crop production.

The latest production estimates were announced by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar at an event organised to mark the second anniversary of the PM-KISAN (Pradhan Manti Kisan Samman Nidhi) scheme here.

During the year, rice production is expected to be 120.32 mt (118.87 mt), while wheat output is estimated to be 109.24 mt (107.86 mt). The production of maize is also expected to be a record one at 30.16 mt.

Oilseeds, pulses

Total oilseed production during 2020-21 is estimated at 37.31 mt, which is 4.09 mt more than the production of 33.22 mt during 2019-20. The higher oilseed output is on account of higher yields expected in all three major oilseed crops – groundnut, mustard and soyabean.

Pulses production, too, is slated to get a slight boost to 24.42 mt, nearly 1.4 mt more than the previous year, mainly because of a record gram production which is expected to be around 11.62 mt.

Aided by a record maize production, total output of coarse cereals in 2020-21 is expected to go up to 49.36 mt, which is nearly 1.6 mt more than that in the previous year.

Cotton production is estimated at 36.54 million bales (of 170 kg each), which is nearly half a million bales more than last year.

Similarly, sugarcane output is expected to be around 397.66 mt, which is substantially higher than the previous year’s 370.5 mt.