Forest Products Prices

as on : 14-10-2019 02:27:41 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Katra(UP)55.0061.761222.00390390-2.50
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)52.00-3.75052.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Dharampuri(TN)15.36448.57322.6840004000-33.33
Wood
Maholi(UP)945.00106.7830226.002202404.76
Rudrapur(Utr)725.0017.5841379.80350460-
Sindholi(UP)76.00-21.656460.00250250NC
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.00-15.871862.00290290-
Rura(UP)29.001.751115.00290285-
Nanuta(UP)15.001400621.0040090033.33
Gangoh(UP)8.4025.37338.804404406.02
Ruperdeeha(UP)2.00NC112.004625455054.17
Published on October 14, 2019
TOPICS
forestry and timber