Forest Products Prices

as on : 06-01-2020 01:29:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Sindholi(UP)95.00-190.00250-NC
Rura(UP)27.50-55.00310--17.33
Gangoh(UP)5.50-11.00440-6.02
Published on January 06, 2020
