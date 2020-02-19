Forest Products Prices

as on : 19-02-2020 10:41:13 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Rura(UP)38.502.67754.40315320-37.00
Nakud(UP)1.50NC25.003052908.93
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC12.004420445047.33
Published on February 19, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber