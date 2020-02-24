Forest Products Prices

as on : 24-02-2020 01:48:12 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Gangoh(UP)8.1014.08158.204554454.60
Tikonia(UP)1.00-2.003400--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC14.004425442047.50
Published on February 24, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber