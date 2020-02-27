Forest Products Prices

as on : 27-02-2020 10:30:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Wood
Rura(UP)32.50NC884.40315315-37.00
Nakud(UP)1.20-2030.403053005.17
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC18.004425445038.28
Published on February 27, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber