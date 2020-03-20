Forest Products Prices

as on : 20-03-2020 06:34:15 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Sultanpur(UP)2000.00-71.4318000.00400375-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)53.0015.22482.00180180NC
TamarindFruit
Santhesargur(Kar)26.0073.3382.001388100026.18
Nanjangud(Kar)25.00-50.00675--
Gundlupet(Kar)21.00-42.001800--
Bangalore(Kar)5.00-85.29188.0010450750016.11
TamarindSeed
Gidam(Cht)25.00-50.002850-26.67
Wood
Rura(UP)29.50-21.331152.40315320-37.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00-46.51308.00290290-
Viswan(UP)17.00-5.561114.0030030020.00
Gangoh(UP)6.90-2.82199.404454452.30
Published on March 20, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber