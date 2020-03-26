Forest Products Prices

as on : 26-03-2020 04:44:07 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindSeed
Narayanpur(Cht)29.007.41112.0032003200-
Published on March 26, 2020
