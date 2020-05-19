Forest Products Prices

as on : 19-05-2020 11:27:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Firewood
Manendragarh(Cht)27.5037.5743.203000300050.00
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)9.00-50984.00180180NC
Wood
Misrikh(UP)63.00-56.85682.403002907.14
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)10.00233.33548.00290290-
Viswan(UP)7.00-301402.0030030020.00
Published on May 19, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber