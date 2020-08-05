Forest Products Prices

as on : 05-08-2020 01:56:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
TamarindFruit
Bangalore(Kar)8.00100466.00127501200055.49
Melaghar(Tri)0.70NC2.802000020000-

Published on August 05, 2020
TOPICS
forestry and timber
