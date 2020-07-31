From humble brew to healing blend: Tea is the flavour of the Covid season

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
It’s no more a mere brew that cheers. The humble tea has been taken out of dabhas and roadside kiosks, blended with tulsi, turmeric and other herbs to further enhance its immune-boosting properties and has become the brew of choice in these Covid times.
As Indian Tea Association Secretary Sujit Patra says: “There are several research studies to prove that tea can help boost immunity. In fact, the ITA, the Tea Board and several individual players have been highlighting the health benefits of drinking tea on various social media platforms.”
So, the good old simple tea, the green tea, which is commonly associated with weight loss, and chamomile tea, recommended for stress relief, have made way for varieties like immunity-boosting “tulsi green tea”, turmeric tea or the new-found weight-loss “dandelion tea”.
If you need a proof of the new brew — to slightly alter the old saying — e-commerce platforms are reporting hot sales. Indeed, e-tailers were the first to benefit from the surging demand for value-added teas or niche offerings, especially as boutique players came on board with a variety of new offerings.
Corroboration comes from Sushant Dash, President, Packaged Beverages – India, Bangladesh and Middle East, Tata Consumer Products, who details how, post the Covid outbreak, the company promoted its “Tata Tulsi Green” on e-commerce platforms and it has seen a surge in demand.
The offering was introduced across select cities and channels in September 2019, but “We have seen demand in May-June going up significantly while on a limited base compared to launch period months. The plan is to continue to invest in the brand,” he says.
Adds Rudra Chatterjee, MD, Luxmi Tea and owners of the iconic Makaibari estates in Darjeeling: “There is more interest in consuming teas that are traditional and good for health. Not only are the flavoured teas doing well, but natural flavours like tulsi, turmeric, lemongrass are the ones in demand.”
In the last few months of lockdown the usually high home consumption — a 2018 Tea Board survey found that 75-85 per cent of tea-drinking happens at home — would have gone up even further. Not just that, people are also upscaling.
“Increased home consumption also means better quality and more flavoured tea being consumed as against those at dhabas which are more inclined towards volume (more cups per 100 grams),” says Luxmi Tea’s Rudra Chatterjee.
Marico says select offerings under the Saffola FITTIFY Gourmet brand that include Moringa Green Tea and Green Coffee have “trended well”.
And, post unlocking, offline retailers and wholesalers too are perking up as enquiries and sales rise. According to a spokesperson of METRO Cash & Carry India, consumption of beverages, especially tea and coffee, has witnessed a growth since the Covid outbreak. “As far as tea is concerned, we saw a 70 per cent growth in the immunity and green tea categories in trader/kirana customer segment,” he said.
The pandemic-induced spike in tea consumption, as can be expected, pushed up prices of leaves and dusts. The average price of tea at auction centres in the east is up 60-75 per cent this July compared to last year. The price of CTC leaf and dust sold at the Kolkata auction centre was up by 60 per cent at ₹286.15 a kg at last week’s auction compared to ₹179.47 a kg the same period last year. The Guwahati auction centre saw prices move up to ₹281.23 a kg, nearly 74 per cent higher than the ₹161.31 a kg last year.
Industry sources, however, also say the jump in price could be due to a drop in production. This year tea production had dipped by 140-150 million kg in the eastern and north-eastern belts up to July compared to the same period last year.
No doubt traders’ cup of cheer is on the boil. But in the tea gardens, where the pandemic affected the picking of the highly priced first and second flush leaves, it’s been a brew of discontent. But that’s different story.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...