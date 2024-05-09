Pune-based Kisanserv plans to open 250 retail outlets for fruits and vegetables in Pune and Mumbai over the next three years. It opened its first outlet in January 2023 and now has 25 stores across Pune and Mumbai.

A media statement said Kisanserv’s unique selling proposition is offering fresh, premium-packed fruits and vegetables at prices that are 15–25 per cent lower than the market average.

Quoting Niranjan Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kisanserv, the statement said: “Our mission at Kisanserv is twofold: to provide consumers with affordable, high-quality produce, and to support local farmers by ensuring fair prices and direct sourcing.”

Kisanserv’s annual revenue per square foot is ₹36,000, it said, adding that this has spurred the company to expand its retail footprint.

Cutting out middlemen

Kisanserv links customers to over 10,000 farmers across Maharashtra. By cutting out middlemen, the company ensures fair compensation for farmers and fresh produce that’s 15-25 per cent cheaper for consumers; this, in turn, empowers farmers and strengthens local communities, it said.

The company operates both physical stores and the Kisanserv Express app for home delivery within 30 minutes.

Praveen Tiwary, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Kisanserv, said: “Our software streamlines operations, reduces errors, and provides valuable data insights that help us constantly improve our offerings and meet the evolving needs of our customers.”