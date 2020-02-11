Fruits Prices

as on : 11-02-2020 11:48:02 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Apple
Badayoun(UP)21.005520.005690568027.87
Ch. Dadri(Har)16.00-5.88436.0055005500-
Faridabad(Har)12.00200138.0040003500-20.00
Rampuraphul(Nabha Mandi)(Pun)9.5058.3350.0025005000-37.50
Manjeri(Ker)7.00NC98.008050805015.83
Tanda Urmur(UP)6.00-50250.0050005000-16.67
Lakhimpur(UP)4.00-50176.6059005850-12.98
Sambhal(UP)2.502564.0040004000-
Rura(UP)2.50NC55.0042004200-27.59
Achalda(UP)1.202019.605400540053.85
Rishikesh(Utr)1.20-33.336.0023502450-30.16
Sindholi(UP)1.00-2.004500--
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC12.0045254450-1.63
Dhandhuka(Har)0.80-11.1125.4082008000-
Jahangirabad(UP)0.8033.335.20590057009.26
Karvi(UP)0.80-33.3317.2054505465-10.29
Mukkom(Ker)0.70NC21.6095009500NC
Anandnagar(UP)0.70-12.521.8054505400-
Shahpura(UP)0.70-1.403000--
Kangra(HP)0.60NC10.607500750036.36
Banana
Lakhimpur(UP)110.00NC2480.002150217048.28
Moovattupuzha(Ker)58.00-116.002800--34.12
Manathavady(Ker)13.008.33322.0010001000-60.00
Vilthararoad(UP)10.00NC110.0016501750NC
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC84.0027502950-29.49
Kayamkulam(Ker)6.00NC138.0020002200-55.56
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC140.0034003400-10.53
Karvi(UP)4.505044.602240224025.49
Attingal(Ker)3.20NC19.2025002500-
Rishikesh(Utr)3.20-28.8933.60910910-12.92
Ch. Dadri(Har)2.30-846.2023002300-
Bilaspur(HP)2.10-8.745.4025002500-10.71
Harippad(Ker)2.0010018.0040004000-20.00
Sindholi(UP)2.00NC12.001100110029.41
Rura(UP)1.50NC42.4020002200-23.08
Kangra(HP)1.2010018.803500350027.27
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6730.8024002300114.29
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC24.001350142550.00
Dhandhuka(Har)0.9028.5725.4024002400-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.533.4027002700-22.86
kalanwali(Har)0.70NC9.0020002000NC
Kallachi(Ker)0.60NC8.4030003000-30.23
Grapes
Rura(UP)7.004024.0042004200-
Manjeri(Ker)6.00NC84.004250425016.44
Mukkom(Ker)0.60-14.2911.807500750015.38
Guava
Badayoun(UP)14.00-12.598.001910190030.82
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC16.2018001800-14.29
Kinnow
Rishikesh(Utr)2.20-68.5731.6011201120-
Nawan Shahar(Subzi Mandi)(Pun)1.6023.0812.8222002200NC
Kangra(HP)0.90-18.1813.0020002000-11.11
Mango
Karvi(UP)0.80NC16.403450366539.96
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC12.3043004300-18.87
Orange
Manjeri(Ker)3.00NC70.00435043502.35
Papaya
Lakhimpur(UP)27.0022.73376.00178018504.71
Badayoun(UP)5.00-23.08173.001975197054.30
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00-33.339.0018501900-
Ruperdeeha(UP)1.00NC4.0014501550-3.33
PineApple
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC70.003550355065.12
Harippad(Ker)2.0010012.004000400060.00
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.60NC15.203300330083.33
Pomegranate
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00NC404.0047204700NC
Tanda Urmur(UP)5.00-37.583.0050005000-
Rura(UP)1.00NC4.0046004300-
Karvi(UP)0.80-27.2715.4050354960-
Anandnagar(UP)0.60-2520.0052205200-
Published on February 11, 2020
