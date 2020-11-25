Global black tea output down over 5%; India leads the fall

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
The massive decline in India’s tea production due to lockdown and adverse weather in North Indian plantations has pulled down the global black tea output in the three quarters of the current calendar.
“According to our compilation of the official data received from various producing countries, the global black tea production till September has fallen to 1,570 million kg (mkg) from 1,660.72 mkg in January- September 2019,” compiler of ‘Global Tea Digest’ Rajesh Gupta told BusinessLine.
This fall of 90.72 mkg marked a decline of 5.46 per cent.
India has contributed the largest share in this decline. “India’s production has crashed to 856.90 mkg from 1007.22 mkg in January-September 2019, marking a whopping loss of 150.32 mkg or 15 per cent,” Rajesh Gupta disclosed.
North India accounted for the entire loss as South India posted a marginal increase.
Sri Lankan output dropped to 199.26 mkg from 230.97 mkg, marking a decline of 31.71 mkg or 13.73 per cent.
Bangladesh produced 57.45 mkg (65.94 mkg) – a loss of 8.49 mkg or 12.88 per cent.
Malawi’s output dropped to 36.30 mkg from 39.79 mkg – a loss of 3.49 mkg or 8.77 per cent.
“Kenya was the only country which reported an increase. Its production rose to 420.09 mkg from 316.80 mkg – a gain of 103.29 mkg or 32.60 per cent,” Rajesh Gupta said.
However, this gain was inadequate to offset the loss in India and other countries.
