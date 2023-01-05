Godrej Agrovet is establishing an oil palm processing factory in Telangana with an investment of ₹250 crore. The plant, which is coming up in Khammam district, will have an initial capacity of 30 tonnes per hour.

“The capacity can be doubled in a later phase,” a government statement said here on Thursday.

Balram Singh Yadav, Managing Director of Godrej Agrovet Ltd, discussed the company’s investment plan with Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao. “The factory will be operational by 2025-26,” he said, adding, “Oil palm farmers in the area will be served through 10 Godrej Samadhan centres.”

The company said it will deploy digital assets including satellite, farmer apps and drones to track the plantation and provide image-based crop advisory services.

The Minister said the State Government has set a target to promote oil palm plantation on about 8 lakh hectares.