Government launches kharif procurement in Haryana, Punjab

In an attempt to placate farmers agitating against three farm-related legislations, the Centre has decided to advance paddy procurement in the 2020-21 Kharif marketing season (KMS) in Punjab and Haryana.

In an official statement issued here on Saturday, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution said it would commence procurement of paddy in the two north Indian States from Saturday, ahead of October 1, the date set for commencing procurement across the country otherwise.

“…in view of early arrival of paddy in the mandis of Haryana and Punjab. Government of India has appeared the commencement of procurement operations for paddy/rice immediately in both these States from today, i.e. with effect from 26th September 2020 to ensure that farmers are facilitated in selling their produce at Minimum Support Price (MSP) expeditiously,” the ministry statement said.

Significantly, these two States have been witnessing maximum protest against the farm Bills in the last few days. In Punjab for instance, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee, which spearheading the protests in the State since Thursday, has decided to extend its rail roko agitation till September 29.

“This is certainly a move to placate the agitating farmers. These two States have been seeing the maximum protests. But there is no harm in advancing the commencement of procurement as paddy arrivals start normally by September 15,” said Devinder Sharma, an agricultural policy expert.

The government has already announced early this month that it would procure over 495 lakh tonnes of rice, nearly 20 per cent more than the 416 lakh tonnes target set for the 2019-20 KMS.