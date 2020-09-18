Government lowers duty on masoor dal again

How to easily do your own contact tracing
The government has once again cut the import duty again on masoor dal (lentil) by 20 per cent till October. This is being done to ensure price is under control.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday tabled the notification in Lok Sabha “to reduce the import duty from 30 per cent to 10 per cent on Lentils (Masur) originated in or exported from countries other than USA and to reduce the import duty from 50 per cent to 30 per cent on Lentils (Masur) originated in or exported from USA from September 18 to October 31.”
In June also, the import duty was cut to 10 per cent for the shipments originating from any country other than the US till August 31. In case of the US, the customs duty was brought down to 30 per cent from 50 per cent.
The reduced customs duty was applicable during June 2 to August 31, 2020. The duty was restored to previous level from September 1.
India is the world’s largest consumer and importer of pulses. The country’s total pulses production during 2019-20 crop year (July-June) stood at 23.15 million tonnes as against 22.08 million tonnes in the previous year, as per the government’s estimates.
Of this, the lentil output is estimated to have declined to 1.18 million tonnes from 1.23 million tonnes in the 2018-19 crop year.
