Govt made a mockery on Constitution Day: farmers

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 26, 2020 Published on November 26, 2020

Farmer leaders on Thursday said that it was ironical that the government behaved unconstitutionally on Constitution Day by blocking the passage of tens of thousands of farmers who were moving towards Delhi for a peaceful protest.

"The State is clearly committing illegality by preventing citizens' freedom to travel in a free country," said Samyukt Kisan Morcha -- which is organising the Delhi Chalo programme on Thursday and Friday -- in a statement here.

It said the farmers would continue protests as lakhs of farmers are marching towards Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh despite the crackdown by the BJP governments in UP and Haryana.

