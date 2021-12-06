Gram, wheat sowing area may decline this rabi season in Madhya Pradesh

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
Sowing area under gram (chana) and wheat may fall in this rabi season in Madhya Pradesh as farmers shift to mustard and lentil (masur) on hope of getting better price, millers said.
“Price is the main factor that is driving away farmers from gram to lentil in Bina and adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh,” said Rituraj Jain, owner of Vardhman Dal Mill, Bina. If gram prices remain low, it may further impact the crop even in next season, Jain said.
Agri marketing cooperative Nafed has been selling gram at about ₹4,400-4,926/quintal (rabi crops in 2020) from its stock in the open market through auction. The government has fixed minimum support price of gram at ₹5,230/quintal for rabi crops in 2021.
However, according to weekly update of the union agriculture ministry, sowing of mustard increased 58 per cent to 10.34 lakh hectare (lh), that of wheat by 13 per cent to 52.81 lh and masur by 20 per cent to 5.12 lh. Acreage under gram was down 2 per cent at 20.02 lh as of December 3 from the year-ago level. Madhya Pradesh is the biggest producer of gram and lentil in rabi season having a share of 31 per cent and 35 per cent, respectively, of the total acreage of these two crops in the country.
“In many districts of Madhya Pradesh farmers have shifted from wheat to mustard and there may be some issues with data compilation,” said Pawan Jindal, managing director of RB Agro Milling, which has a pulses processing unit of 75,000-tonne capacity per annum in Bina. Overall area under gram may be flat at last year’s level, he added.
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...