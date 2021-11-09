Agri Business

Groundnut procurement begins in Gujarat

Our Bureau Ahmedabad | Updated on November 09, 2021

Purchases will happen through 155 centres across the State

The Gujarat government has commenced groundnut procurement for the current kharif season at the minimum support price (MSP) levels.

The procurement will happen through 155 procurement centres across the State. All the registered farmers will be able to sell up to 25 quintals of their produce at the MSP. The Centre has fixed the MSP for the oilseed at ₹5,550 per quintal for the 2021-22 season.

The current market price of groundnut hovered in the range of ₹4,855-5,500 per quintal at Saurashtra’s markets.

“The State government has made the arrangements to make the immediate payment to the farmers who sell their crop at the MSP. This will bring transparency and credibility in the process,” said Raghavji Patel, Gujarat’s Agriculture minister.

On Tuesday, Patel launched the State-wide procurement drive from Jamnagar district.

Notably, trade bodies have estimated Gujarat’s groundnut crop at 38.55 lakh tonnes (lt) for the year 2021-22 up by 8.74 per cent from 35.45 lt recorded in the previous year. The average yield per hectare is expected to be sharply higher at 2,020 kg/ha against 1,715 kg last year on better and timely rainfall.

As per the State government’s first advanced estimate, groundnut output for the State is likely to be at 39.94 lt for 2021-22 against 39.86 lt in the previous year.

Published on November 09, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

procurement
oilseeds and edible oil
groundnut
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like