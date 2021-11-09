Groundnut procurement begins in Gujarat

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Gujarat government has commenced groundnut procurement for the current kharif season at the minimum support price (MSP) levels.
The procurement will happen through 155 procurement centres across the State. All the registered farmers will be able to sell up to 25 quintals of their produce at the MSP. The Centre has fixed the MSP for the oilseed at ₹5,550 per quintal for the 2021-22 season.
The current market price of groundnut hovered in the range of ₹4,855-5,500 per quintal at Saurashtra’s markets.
“The State government has made the arrangements to make the immediate payment to the farmers who sell their crop at the MSP. This will bring transparency and credibility in the process,” said Raghavji Patel, Gujarat’s Agriculture minister.
On Tuesday, Patel launched the State-wide procurement drive from Jamnagar district.
Notably, trade bodies have estimated Gujarat’s groundnut crop at 38.55 lakh tonnes (lt) for the year 2021-22 up by 8.74 per cent from 35.45 lt recorded in the previous year. The average yield per hectare is expected to be sharply higher at 2,020 kg/ha against 1,715 kg last year on better and timely rainfall.
As per the State government’s first advanced estimate, groundnut output for the State is likely to be at 39.94 lt for 2021-22 against 39.86 lt in the previous year.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...