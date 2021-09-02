'Growth in agriculture proved to be silver lining in Covid times'

Notwithstanding the decline in the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) during the pandemic, the agricultural sector has grown by 3 per cent as the lockdowns across the country exempted the primary sector.

The growth in agriculture proved to be a silver lining. Unlocking of agriculture worked well for the country, according to S Siva Kumar, Group Head (Agri and IT Businesses) of ITC.

He made this observation while taking part in a panel discussion on ‘Agriculture was the silver lining in Covid times, how we convert to golden opportunity’ held at the Agri-Business Summit and Agri Awards ABSA 2021 here on Thursday.

“The Governments reformed agri laws. Investments poured in. Innovations and digital technologies too contributed immensely to the growth of the agri sector despite other sectors shrinking,” he said.

Lifetime Achievement awards

U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO and Deepak Shah, Chairman and Managing Director of Sulphur Mills have received the ABSA Lifetime Achievement Awards during the summit, a statement said.

In his message, Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said that farmers needed innovative products and methods to improve yields.

Stating that the government was encouraging food processing zones, he asked the industries to invest in the State to set up their units in the upcoming food processing zones.