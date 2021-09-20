Guar gum futures fall on low demand

Guar gum prices on Monday fell ₹389 to ₹9,338 per five quintal in futures market as traders offloaded their holdings in line with weak trend at spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum for September delivery fell by ₹389, or 4 per cent, to ₹9,338 per five quintal in 635 lots.

Marketmen said slackness in demand in the spot market and increased supplies from growing regions put pressure on guar gum prices.