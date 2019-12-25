Gujarat begins relief payments to farmers hit by unseasonal rains

The Gujarat government on Wednesday started making the relief payments to farmers affected by unseasonal rains during October and November.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani set off the payment exercise to about 26 lakh farmers, who have registered themselves on the portal created for relief assistance.

About a month ago, the Chief Minister had announced a relief package of ₹3,795 crore for farmers facing crop damage due to unseasonal rains.

The scheme is aimed at benefiting about 56.36 farmers from 18,369 villages. However, nearly half the intended beneficiaries have still not registered themselves.

“The State government is standing shoulder to shoulder in this challenging times for our farmers. We have ensured that the entire relief amount is paid to farmers directly into their bank accounts without any slippages.

As many as 26 lakh farmers have registered for the assistance under this biggest relief package since the formation of the State,” said Rupani at a public gathering to mark the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpaye in Vadodara on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister also assured the farmers of the State that if due to a bumper crop, prices drop below market rates, the government will procure the farm produce at the decided Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Acknowledging the prevailing issue of locust attack in the northern parts of the State, Rupani stated that the State administration is extending all support to the farmers to manage the situation.