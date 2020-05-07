Gujarat puts watch on four districts as locusts surface in Rajasthan

The Gujarat government has alerted its northern districts including the bordering ones with Rajasthan about a possible locust attack.

The government has also started mobilising resources for combat operations after locust presence was confirmed in Rajasthan.

Ashwani Kumar, Secretary to Chief Minister, said that the locusts pose no immediate threat on Gujarat yet.. “Considering the presence of locusts in Rajasthan, we are closely monitoring districts of Mehsana, Patan, Banaskantha and Kutch. The local administration has been alerted. We are geared up to tackle any possible locust attack,” said Kumar.

In February this year, the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations had issued a bulletin highlighting a “threat” of hatching and band formation of locusts in Southern Iran while breeding was expected to start in South-West Pakistan, posing a threat on the entire South-West Asia including Western India.

FAO stated that the majority of the residual summer-bred adult groups and swarms will move from Rajasthan and Gujarat towards Balochistan in Pakistan. The Gujarat government has already arranged required chemicals, spraying mechanisms and tractor-mounted equipment to swiftly move to the required spots.

“The summer crop area is limited and there is no immediate threat on it. The Additional Chief Secretary-Agriculture is in contact with district officials and keeping a watch on the developing situation,” said Kumar.

The four districts mostly grow Bajra (millets), groundnut (summer), vegetables and fodder during summer season. Total area covered under summer cultivation is about 23,400 hectares in Kutch, 2,46,100 hectares in Banaskantha, 13,000 in Patan and 3,73,00 in Mehsana district.

December attack

In December last year, a massive locust swarm had attacked Gujarat destroying crops in about 25,000 hectares in two of the worst-hit North Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan.

The State government and Centre had launched a combat operation on war-footing after the high-intensity attack by a huge swarms of locusts. A total of 18 operational Central teams, who had expertise in using the hazardous — highly toxic chemical — 96 per cent malathion, the State teams used Chlorpyrifos (CPS) 20 per cent and 50 per cent for sprayers. The locusts were eliminated after weeks of combat operation.