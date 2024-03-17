The current era is moving towards more sustainable options driven by the escalating awareness of environmental concerns. According to a Statista study from 2023, 60 per cent of buyers said the things they bought needed to be eco-friendly or created responsibly. This highlights the rise in the adoption of environment-conscious living practices as a means of promoting sustainability.

In line with the increasing trend of environment-conscious decisions among modern individuals and businesses, the agriculture sector has also transitioned to sustainable practices. At the heart of this revolution is the incorporation of safe methods, with farming focused on reducing excessive and injudicious use of hazardous products taking the lead. Forbidding chemical fertilizers and pesticides, this farming method prioritizes using nature based products as a means of preserving the environment.

Particularly in the face of challenges brought about by climate change, farmers often grapple with a range of issues, from unfavorable weather patterns to heightened heat stress and wildfires, rendering agriculture more unpredictable. Herein lies the critical role that natural/ organic farming plays in meeting the pressing demand for climate-smart agriculture. It covers a wide range of methods designed to preserve and enhance the quality of the soil, including crop rotation, composting and natural pest control. In addition to being better for the environment, these farming practices aid farmers by lowering their dependency on pricey chemical fertilizers and pesticides, improving their financial stability, and possibly raising their income.

Farming with less chemicals

Promoting soil health: Nature-based agriculture like using microbial fertilizer or natural products is built on soil-boosting techniques, which help soil retain more carbon than non-organic systems. Through practices like crop rotation, cover crops, and minimal tillage, using safe products places significant emphasis on the promotion of soil health. The natural composition of the soil is eventually disturbed by chemical pesticides and fertilizers. Safe and organic farming at the behest of natural techniques preserves the natural soil makeup while fostering biodiversity and safeguarding essential microorganisms crucial for nutrient-rich crops. As the soil continues to be in the best of health, its capacity for carbon sequestration increases, contributing to the mitigation of climate change. This rich soil ecosystem, supported by safe farming, illustrates agriculture’s deep harmony with nature.

Encouraging water conservation: Conventional farming practices result in water pollution through chemical runoff, leading to environmental disruption. Safe farming, on the other hand, places a strong emphasis on water conservation. Reducing the usage of harmful chemicals, safe farms protect soil health, minimize water pollution and support aquatic habitats. Byacknowledging and maintaining the inherent link between land and water, this strategy promotes environmental preservation in its entirety.

Cutting greenhouse gas emissions: Given the increasing threat posed by climate change, the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions has become imperative. This is where safe farming assumes a pivotal role. Fundamental practices, such as cultivating perennial crops, reducing tillage and implementing cover cropping, not only enhance soil fertility but also contribute to a decrease in carbon emissions. Moreover, safe farming demonstrates resilience in the face of catastrophic weather occurrences. Given their improved capacity to retain water, reduced soil erosion and increased resilience to altering environmental circumstances, organic farms represent a crucial step toward sustainability. Furthermore, by employing eco-friendly methods and prioritizing long-term sustainability over immediate profits, safe farming guarantees the land’s fertility for posterity.

Unveiling the way

Embracing safe farming is an essential move towards cultivating a future characterized by climate-smart agriculture. It generates nutrient-rich crops, preserves biodiversity and builds healthier ecosystems—all of which are beneficial for the environment and human well-being. In the fiscal year 2022, approximately 3.92 per cent of India’s net area was utilized for organic farming, up from the previous year, according to Statista.

In addition to valuing natural practices, farmers who choose to practice safe and organic farming are establishing the foundation for a future that is more environmentally sustainable. As we look ahead, addressing climate change concerns will become significantly imperative and organic farming will serve as a pivotal strategy for environmental preservation.