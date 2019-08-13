Heavy rain over Kerala, Konkan to reduce from August 14

Light to moderate rainfall is being forecast at most places over the West Coast today (Tuesday) with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Kerala until tomorrow (Wednesday).

The India Met Department (IMD), in its morning update, said that isolated heavy to very heavy falls was forecast for Konkan and Goa on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa may reduce significantly from Thursday, with the latest low-pressure area likely changing track from Central India towards North India.

Rains for North

This would be accompanied by the migration of the thunderstorm and heavy rain belt towards West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana and East Rajasthan over the next few days.

Ahead of this, however, the ‘low’ would dump heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls Central India across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan.

The ‘low’ spotted this morning over North-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining West Bengal and North Odisha coast may become more marked as a well-marked ‘low’ by tomorrow.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls is likely over Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha today; East Madhya Pradesh today and tomorrow; and West Madhya Pradesh and East Rajasthan for next two days.

More rains to come

Indications are that the Bay is not ready to lapse into silence any time soon, with the Met suggesting in its wind profile map that at least two more ‘low’s may be in the offing later this week and into next.

East and North-East India, northern parts of Central India and adjoining plains of North-West India as also its hilly regions could witness more rain during this phase.

An extended forecast by the IMD for three days from August 18 to 20 said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely over the northern plains, East and North-East India, hills of North-West India as well as along the West Coast.

Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast over the rest of the country during this period. The IMD has forecast normal rain for August, normally the second rainiest of all four monsoon months.