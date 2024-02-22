The ICAR-CRIDA is organising a national seminar on smart technologies for sustainable agriculture and the environment on February 22 and 23 at its campus in Hyderabad.

The seminar, which is being jointly organised with the Indian Society of Agrophysics, will focus on the core aspects of digitisation of agriculture, integration of digital technologies into the farm production system and natural resource management, including artificial intelligence, big data analytics, drones, remote sensing, sensors, and communication networks.

Himanshu Pathak, Secretary of DARE and Director-General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, will address the inaugural session.

V Geethalakshmi, Vice-Chancellor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (Coimbatore) will deliver the 10th Dr B.P. Ghildyal Memorial Lecture on ‘Smart Technologies for Sustainable Agriculture and Environment’, VK Singh, Director, ICAR-CRIDA (Central Research Institute for Dryland Agriculture), has said.

About 350 delegates including scientists, research associates, young professionals and students from different ICAR research institutes, State Agricultural Universities and NGOs would attend the seminar.