The International Crop Research Institute for Semi-Arid Tropics (Icrisat) and the Government of Assam have joined hands to collaborate on climate-resilient and nutritionally enhanced food systems through the Assam Millet Mission.

The collaboration would focus on the State’s target to boost the cultivation, production and consumption of three native millet crops – finger millet, foxtail millet, and proso millet .

Presently, millets are only cultivated across 6,000 hectares in 15 districts of the north-eastern State , contributing 97 per cent of the State’s millet production.

“As the world’s largest millet producer and a driving force behind the International Year of Millets 2023, India stands at the forefront of the resurgence of millets. ICRISAT will complement Assam’s approach and ambitious millet consumption targets,” Director General of Icrisat Jacqueline Hughes said.

The collaboration will include empowering stakeholders through extensive training in various areas such as farming practices, seed production, and food safety management; and developing and implementing a strategic plan to promote the marketing and export of millets and millet-based products from Assam.

They will also develop and promote scientifically validated nutritious millet-based recipes, ready-to-eat (RTE) and ready-to-cook (RTC) food products, adapted to local taste preferences and distributed through various government schemes.

Icrisat will also work with the Assam Agriculture University (AAU), private seed companies, and more than 7,000 smallholder farmers to enhance millet seed and associated production systems.

The Assam Millet Mission (AMM) is part of the World Bank-funded Assam Agribusiness and Rural Transformation Project (APART). The Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is overseeing the project, while Icrisat is providing technical consultancy services to support AMM under APART for about 18 months.

