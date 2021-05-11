IFFCO Kisan Sanchar sells 1 lakh tonnes of fodder in FY21

A new entrant into fodder business, IFFCO Kisan Sanchar Ltd, a subsidiary of India’s largest fertiliser company in co-operative sector IFFCO, sold 1 lakh tonnes of cattle feed valued at ₹160 crore during fiscal 2020-21 in its first full year of its operations, a statement said on Tuesday.

IFFCO Kisan Sanchar entered the compound cattle feed business on a pilot basis during financial year 2019-20. Now, cattle feed business contributes about 30 per cent per cent of the total business of IFFCO Kisan and is a major focus of growth for the company, the statement said.

Tie-ups planned

Buoyed by the huge response from customers for its quality cattle feed, Delhi-based IFFCO Kisan is now looking to further widen its tie-up with third-party fodder manufacturers as well as consider setting up its own feed manufacturing facilities. “We already have tie-ups with seven cattle feed manufacturers. As the customers have put in lot of faith in our products, we are now looking to tie up with five more manufacturers,” said Ganesh Dash, National Sales Head, IFFCO Kisan Sanchar.

He further said the company is also contemplating setting up its own manufacturing plant or take plants on lease for meeting the rising demand for cattle feed.

“IFFCO Kisan cattle feed is getting such a tremendous response from customers because our entire focus is on quality. IFFCO kisan cattle feed is manufactured from the best of the raw materials using the highest standards of manufacturing and as per the guidelines given by the Bureau of Indian Standards,” Dash added.

Right amout of urea

IFFCO Kisan claimed that its cattle feed maintains the right amount of urea composition. As per the standards, the urea composition in cattle feed should not be more than 1 per cent. High urea feed available in the market increases milk productivity but has serious negative implications on calf health, including increase in cattle mortality rate, growing number of miscarriages in cattle, and delayed conceiving (with more than 100 days of dry period), the statement said.

In association with Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), telecom major Bharti Airtel and Star Global Resources Ltd, have promoted IFFCO Kisan. IFFCO holds 72.99 per cent share in IFFCO Kisan.