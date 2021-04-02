Agri Business

Illegal GM crops: Coalition of NGOs demands regulatory action

PTI New Delhi | Updated on April 02, 2021

The Coalition for a GM-Free India, a network of organisations and individuals, on Friday urged regulator GEAC to take immediate action against suspected illegal sowing of genetically modified (GM) crops, including Bt Brinjal, in Maharasthra.

Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), under the environment ministry, is the nodal regulator for GM crops.

In a letterto the GEAC, the Coalition for a GM-Free India said

“We urge the apex regulatory body GEAC to immediately ensure that no such illegal cultivation takes place that too in open violation of the legal regime on the matter,” it said.

GEAC should direct for the immediate destruction of the said plots and also get event-specific testing of the samples collected in each of these cases to ensure that the seed supply system is traced fully and that the event developers, as well as seed suppliers, are held liable, it added.

A copy of the letter has been sent to the environment and agriculture ministries as well.

Published on April 02, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Maharashtra
genetics
biotechnology
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.