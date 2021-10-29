Innoterra partners PHDCCI to strengthen market linkages for J&K farmers

Scripting a survival
PHDCCI Jammu & Kashmir has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Innoterra, a Swiss-Indian food and tech platform company on Friday to strengthen market linkages for farmer co-operatives in the State.
The MoU aims to build capacity and support farmers in the state through farmer cooperatives, aggregators and FPOs to bolster exports and improve market linkage, according to a statement issued by Innoterra.
The MoU was signed by Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman, PHDCCI-Kashmir and Suniti Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of InoterraTech.
The key areas of cooperation between the two entities include helping FPOs access and secure right assistance under all Government of India schemes implemented through various departments.
The MoU also envisages ensuring sustainability and growth of exports for cooperatives by facilitating technology adoption, building skills and quality, along with better market access.
Innoterra will also facilitate exports by the cooperatives, FPOs, partners and associates identified by PHDCCI and promoted by Horticulture Department, Agriculture Department, Nabard, SFAC, NCDC and NAFED.
Both entities will empower the cooperatives and FPOs to participate directly in global trade events, including B2B & B2C fairs organized in India and abroad. They have also agreed to work in close coordination towards sustainable cluster development in various areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
