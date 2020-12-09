Japan relaxes norms for Indian Black Tiger shrimp imports

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
In a big relief to the seafood exporters, who have been reeling under the impact of Covid-19, Japan has exempted import inspection for the Indian black tiger shrimps.
This was after the export consignments were found totally free from any residue of synthetic anti-bacterial drug furazolidone.
Japan is the second largest market for Indian black tiger shrimps after the US.
The decision in this regard was conveyed by the Food Inspection and Safety Division of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) to the Indian Embassy in Japan, MPEDA and Export Inspection Council of India.
The MHLW had earlier reduced import inspection sampling frequency for Black Tiger shrimp (Penaeus monodon) to 30 per cent from the 100 per cent through a notification issued on March 25 this year. Since there were no detections of furazolidone in further export consignments of farmed Black Tiger shrimp from India, Japan decided to provide complete relaxation in inspection of import sampling frequency.
A two-member expert team had surveyed the Black Tiger shrimp hatcheries, farms, and processing units that exported the variety during 2-6 March ahead of the initial order.
Mpeda Chairman KS Srinivas said it would boost the morale of Indian seafood exporters who are battling various trade and logistic issues in the wake of pandemic that affected the seafood markets abroad. “Mpeda has been raising the request to exempt Black Tiger from import inspection for antibiotic residue at various platforms. The decision by Japanese authorities will further enhance the farming and export of Black Tiger variety, especially from West Bengal and Kerala,” he added.
Japan consumes nearly 40 per cent of India’s Black Tiger shrimp exports, while it enjoys niche markets in the EU and the US. India exported about 17,990 tonnes of black tiger shrimps valued at $161 million in 2019-20. Of this, exports to Japan stood at 5,092 tonnes and $51 million in value terms. Exports to the US were 6,754 tonnes valued at $60 million. The country’s total seafood export basket stood at 12,89,651 tonnes valued at $6.68 billion in 2019-20.
