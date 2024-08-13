Jaipur-based JR Farms, which has created a supply chain that delivers organic produce to customers, is planning to increase the number of organic farmers under its network during the current fiscal.

NK Chaudhary, Founder of JR Farms, said around 140 farmers are under its network as of now, and a majority of them are located in Rajasthan. Other farmers in its network are located in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and other States of North East.

He said it is planned to increase the number of farmers under its network from 140 to 250 farmers by the end of this financial year.

Organic produce grown by farmers at JR Farms

In an online interaction with businessline, he said the focus is primarily on increasing the number of farmers than the total area of land because as the farmers get connected, the land will simultaneously increase.

Challenges to shift

To a query on the challenges faced to convince the farmers to shift to organic farming, he said letting the farmers understand the significance of organic farming itself is a tedious task.

Stating that it takes three years to transition from chemical-infused soil to chemical-free soil, he said that process needs the patience of these farmers. “In those challenging times, we provide the utmost support and make them understand the various concerns and how they will benefit in the future,” he said.

The monetary value of farmers’ products is increased by approximately 10-15 per cent, he said, adding, they are provided various facilities such as seed, guidance, planning, transportation, etc.

Mentioning that JR Farms achieved sales worth ₹1 crore in fruits and vegetables during 2023-24, Chaudhary said: “We are planning to increase the revenue by focusing on the strategy of connecting farmers with the end consumers and promoting product and farmers’ stories to bridge the gap between the two. We are now planning to take the marketing of JR Farms to a bigger level and continuously spread awareness of organic produce and its high need.”

Approximately 10 tonnes of organic produce are being produced by JR Farms in a year.