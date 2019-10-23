Jute Prices

as on : 23-10-2019 02:34:48 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Dhing(ASM)125.00NC2183.004500450018.42
Ghatal(WB)25.00-28.57457.003925392520.40
Islampur(WB)25.008.7526.004600460012.20
Kolaghat(WB)25.00NC220.703800380013.43
Raiganj(WB)22.0010534.504500450012.50
Katwa(WB)8.00NC108.204100390013.89
Dhekiajuli(ASM)6.50-13.33179.0039003900NC
Kalna(WB)3.00NC58.654000400011.11
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC70.804100410032.26
Belacoba(WB)1.50NC10.5041004100-
Udaipura(Raj)1.501503.601340011300-
Nadia(WB)1.10-8.3341.004100410012.33
Moynaguri(WB)1.00NC7.0040004000-
Published on October 23, 2019
TOPICS
jute