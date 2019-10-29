Jute Prices

as on : 29-10-2019 08:21:08 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Dhing(ASM)150.00202483.004500450018.42
Samsi(WB)16.006.67100.10415040007.79
Dhekiajuli(ASM)6.00-7.69191.0039003900NC
Katwa(WB)5.00-37.5118.204100410013.89
Kalna(WB)3.5016.6765.654000400011.11
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC78.804100410026.15
Nadia(WB)1.00-23.0845.604100410013.89
Chittorgarh(Raj)0.70-1.401300--
Published on October 29, 2019
